Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Announces $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Inter Parfums has increased its dividend by an average of 96.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Inter Parfums has a payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Inter Parfums to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,776. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.38 and a 200-day moving average of $134.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.19. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $114.71 and a fifty-two week high of $156.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.59%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

