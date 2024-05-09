International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 43.13% from the company’s previous close.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Money Express

International Money Express Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of IMXI stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 171,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,064. The firm has a market cap of $706.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $171.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $500,781.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,955.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,651,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 138,002 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 107.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 103,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 53,602 shares during the period. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,680,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,112,000 after acquiring an additional 313,135 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 579.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 370,191 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.