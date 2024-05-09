International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.75

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20.

International Seaways has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. International Seaways has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Seaways to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

International Seaways stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.91. 830,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,337. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $62.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.12 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 51.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts predict that International Seaways will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 13,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $727,491.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,563.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $53,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,927.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 13,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $727,491.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,563.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,618. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INSW shares. StockNews.com lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

