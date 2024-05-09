International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.75

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20.
International Seaways has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. International Seaways has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Seaways to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.
International Seaways Stock Up 1.0 %
International Seaways stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.91. 830,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,337. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $62.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways
In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 13,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $727,491.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,563.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $53,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,927.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 13,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $727,491.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,563.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,618. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on INSW shares. StockNews.com lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Seaways
About International Seaways
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Seaways
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.