Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 55,522 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.1278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

