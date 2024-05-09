Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Shares Acquired by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report) by 326.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,246 shares during the period. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 1.63% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 455,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 61,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 647,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after buying an additional 140,276 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

PICB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,941. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

