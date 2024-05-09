Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.61

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.61 and last traded at $44.58, with a volume of 97505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

