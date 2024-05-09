Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by Performa Ltd US LLC

Performa Ltd US LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,620,000 after buying an additional 1,002,069 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,552,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,870,000 after purchasing an additional 524,331 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,493,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,953,000 after purchasing an additional 178,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $143,042,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.68. The stock had a trading volume of 73,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.69. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $60.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

