Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for May 9th (ANSS, AUMN, AWH, BCS, CARV, CATX, CBD, CHEK, CIZN, CPSH)

Posted by on May 9th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, May 9th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $29.60 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

