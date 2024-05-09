Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for May 9th (ANSS, AUMN, AWH, BCS, CARV, CATX, CBD, CHEK, CIZN, CPSH)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, May 9th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $29.60 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

