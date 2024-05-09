Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 9th (COMP, CRSP, GILT, IONQ, LEGN, MEG, PDSB, PTGX, RNAC, SANA)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 9th:

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

