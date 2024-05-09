Investors Buy Large Volume of AltC Acquisition Call Options (NYSE:ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,882 call options on the company. This is an increase of 42% compared to the average volume of 4,846 call options.

AltC Acquisition Stock Up 9.2 %

AltC Acquisition stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.56. 1,876,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,006. AltC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltC Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in AltC Acquisition by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 267,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 176,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,588,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in AltC Acquisition by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 142,188 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its stake in shares of AltC Acquisition by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 1,084,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after acquiring an additional 484,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

