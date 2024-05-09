iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($3.13)-($2.71) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($3.64). The company issued revenue guidance of $815-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.81 million. iRobot also updated its Q2 guidance to ($1.81)-($1.74) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRBT. Citigroup cut their price objective on iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Get iRobot alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on iRobot

iRobot Stock Performance

iRobot stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.40. 2,722,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,241. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $324.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.91. iRobot has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $51.49.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.54 million for the quarter. iRobot had a negative net margin of 34.22% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that iRobot will post -4.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $2,057,104.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,573.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About iRobot

(Get Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.