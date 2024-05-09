iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($3.13)-($2.71) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($3.64). The company issued revenue guidance of $815-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.81 million. iRobot also updated its Q2 guidance to ($1.81)-($1.74) EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on IRBT. Citigroup cut their price objective on iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on iRobot
iRobot Stock Performance
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.54 million for the quarter. iRobot had a negative net margin of 34.22% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that iRobot will post -4.95 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $2,057,104.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,573.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About iRobot
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iRobot
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.