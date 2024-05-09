Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $78.04 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.81 and a 52-week high of $82.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average of $70.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 282.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 393.95%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $360,396.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at $245,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $113,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,396.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $360,396.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at $245,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,296 shares of company stock worth $12,023,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

