iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Townsend & Associates Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,040 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $32,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,274,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,006,000 after purchasing an additional 759,792 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 287,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,490,000 after buying an additional 43,860 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,000,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,698,000 after buying an additional 880,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,675,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,601,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,991,633. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $105.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.81 and its 200-day moving average is $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3077 per share. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.