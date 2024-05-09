iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,728,000 after buying an additional 9,270,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,853 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,972.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,435,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,211 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,414,000 after buying an additional 2,352,314 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,614,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,853,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,841,199. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $105.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.76.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.3077 dividend. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

