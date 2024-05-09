iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,653 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,235,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,237,000 after purchasing an additional 114,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,122,000 after purchasing an additional 66,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,073,000 after purchasing an additional 636,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,305,000 after purchasing an additional 799,429 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.39 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.20.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.