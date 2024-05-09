iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AOM. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 487.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.26. The company had a trading volume of 25,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,176. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.17.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

