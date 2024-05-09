iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

IEV opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $56.26.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

