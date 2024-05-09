iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,686 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,473,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 585.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,760,000 after buying an additional 946,138 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $29,403,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,341,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,949,854. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.73.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

