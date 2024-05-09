iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.7% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,511,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after buying an additional 46,192 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 24,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,255,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,898,502. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

