iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,635 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $63.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

