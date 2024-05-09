iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.03

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.03 and last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 167983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $970.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Germany ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 71.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.