iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,271,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4,094.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 321,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 313,844 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 315.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 163,508 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 65.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 411,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,980,000 after purchasing an additional 162,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,911,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.15. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

