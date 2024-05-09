iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,492 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.02 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.75.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.