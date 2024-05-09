iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Performa Ltd US LLC

Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,515 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 5.1% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Performa Ltd US LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,567,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $78,291,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,010.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,631,000 after acquiring an additional 454,209 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,129,000 after acquiring an additional 276,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,517,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $155.77. 18,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,677. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

