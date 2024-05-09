iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) is Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.45% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $51,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 436,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,058,000 after acquiring an additional 33,818 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,302,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93,570 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 442,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,382,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

LRGF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.39. 37,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,308. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

