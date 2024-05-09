iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 167.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,010 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITB. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $146,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

ITB stock opened at $106.64 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.