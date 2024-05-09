Ispire Technology (ISPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 7.14%.

Ispire Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Ispire Technology stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.53. Ispire Technology has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

