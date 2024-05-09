James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Announces Earnings Results

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $201.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.26 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.
James River Group Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of James River Group stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.10. 397,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,530. James River Group has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $305.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55.
James River Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is -8.85%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on James River Group
James River Group Company Profile
James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than James River Group
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.