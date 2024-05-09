James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Announces Earnings Results

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $201.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.26 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

James River Group Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of James River Group stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.10. 397,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,530. James River Group has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $305.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is -8.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JRVR shares. UBS Group cut their target price on James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of James River Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on James River Group

James River Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.