Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Jamf updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 399,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,801. Jamf has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on JAMF. Barclays boosted their price target on Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $44,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $44,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $1,309,444.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 385,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,336. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

