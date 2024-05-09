Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of JAMF stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $19.95. 738,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.47. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jamf will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $44,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,717.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 2,200 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $44,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Strosahl sold 33,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $607,562.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,639 shares in the company, valued at $19,708,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,323 shares of company stock worth $4,393,336 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Jamf by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

