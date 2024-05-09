Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) PT Raised to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Jamf Stock Performance

Shares of Jamf stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.00. 322,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,979. Jamf has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jamf will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Jamf

In related news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 51,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,032,380.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,108.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jamf news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 51,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,032,380.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,108.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Beth Tschida sold 7,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $137,500.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,509.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,336. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Jamf by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Jamf by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

