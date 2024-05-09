Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Price Target to $76.00

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th.

TNK stock traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.21. 118,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,273. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $69.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.72.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.93 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 37.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 485.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 298,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,435,000 after purchasing an additional 247,489 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 828,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 231,921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 409,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 198,613 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,243,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 182,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 117,716 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

