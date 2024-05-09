Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$35.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TOY. TD Securities upgraded Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.50.

Spin Master Stock Performance

TOY traded down C$0.33 on Thursday, hitting C$29.07. 348,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,464. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$32.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$27.52 and a 12-month high of C$37.73.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$684.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.03 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 2.9973592 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$48,312.25. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

