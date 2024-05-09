Jeffrey A. Jewell Purchases 400 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Stock

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,098. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE DTM opened at $64.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DTM. Mizuho lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DTM

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTM. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,960,000 after purchasing an additional 39,059 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in DT Midstream by 11,073.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85,485 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in DT Midstream by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.