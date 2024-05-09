JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at UBS Group

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JELD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.09.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JELD

JELD-WEN Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.12. 205,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,468. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.32. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $1,036,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 814,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,751.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JELD-WEN news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 304,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,634,219.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $1,036,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 814,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,751.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,000 shares of company stock worth $2,698,610. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 790.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.