Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $150.10 and last traded at $149.97. 1,187,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,373,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.95.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

The company has a market cap of $360.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.93.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 121,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,153,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Family Trust increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

