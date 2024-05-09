Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from GBX 140 to GBX 155. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Johnson Service Group traded as high as GBX 153.77 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 153.77 ($1.93), with a volume of 122972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.40 ($1.88).
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 185 ($2.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
The company has a market cap of £650.64 million, a PE ratio of 2,616.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 130.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 135.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.03, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Johnson Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.
Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment offers workwear and protective wear rental; and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundry services.
