Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from GBX 140 to GBX 155. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Johnson Service Group traded as high as GBX 153.77 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 153.77 ($1.93), with a volume of 122972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.40 ($1.88).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 185 ($2.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, insider Peter Egan acquired 65,000 shares of Johnson Service Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £89,050 ($111,871.86). Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of £650.64 million, a PE ratio of 2,616.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 130.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 135.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.03, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Johnson Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment offers workwear and protective wear rental; and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundry services.

