JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Position Trimmed by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,949,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,925,354,000 after buying an additional 2,807,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 706,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 53,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 92,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 36,130 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,063,506 shares of company stock valued at $195,024,605.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Profile

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

