JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 764,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,730 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.0% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $35,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BBAG traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 116,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,164. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $47.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

