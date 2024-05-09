JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Insider Sells $4,167,374.39 in Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of JPM opened at $195.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $561.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $133.13 and a 1 year high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,820,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,943,000 after buying an additional 54,969 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 778,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,859,000 after buying an additional 72,820 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 23,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

