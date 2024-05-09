JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,854,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,986 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 700.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 902,262 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6,262.1% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 838,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,479,000 after purchasing an additional 825,276 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13,053.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 735,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,632,000 after purchasing an additional 729,924 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,141,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

