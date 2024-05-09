Kamada’s (KMDA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 91.64% from the company’s current price.

Kamada Stock Performance

Shares of KMDA opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.05. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.71 million. Kamada had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

Kamada Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 76,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in Kamada by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Kamada by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

