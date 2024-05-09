Kamada’s (KMDA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 91.64% from the company’s current price.
Kamada Stock Performance
Shares of KMDA opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.05. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.71 million. Kamada had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kamada
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- No New Highs for Cloudflare in 2024
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Electronic Arts Earnings Engaging Players and Building Value
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Tripe-Digit Growth Mid Cap Stocks to Watch This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.