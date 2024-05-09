Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Karat Packaging has a dividend payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Karat Packaging to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

Shares of Karat Packaging stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,991. Karat Packaging has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $572.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Karat Packaging had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $95.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Karat Packaging from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

