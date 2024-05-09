Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Down 7.3 %
Shares of KPTI stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.16.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,769,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 108,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).
