Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.16.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Karyopharm Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 80,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $94,149.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 80,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $94,149.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 27,687 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $32,393.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 404,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 166,690 shares of company stock valued at $197,094 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,769,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 108,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

