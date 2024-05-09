Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Acquires 215,400 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,041 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,400 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Archrock were worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Archrock by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 481,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 76,081 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AROC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of AROC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.22. 93,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,394. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.52%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

