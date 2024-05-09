Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,690,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 124,100 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises about 2.1% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $66,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.02. 252,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,359. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

