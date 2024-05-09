Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $20.09 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,728 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of AES worth $20,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 38.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256,781 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,060,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 686,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 24.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,611,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,052 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AES by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,108,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,846,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,053,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,537,000 after buying an additional 325,564 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho started coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

AES Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AES traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.47. 799,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,292,755. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.08.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. AES’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

About AES

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.