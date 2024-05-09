Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $262.27 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,529,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 775,500 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up 8.2% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $262,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 866,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,894,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.99.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

