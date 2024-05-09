Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Purchases 83,200 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,214,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Sempra accounts for 2.8% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Sempra worth $90,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Sempra by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,432 shares of company stock worth $8,668,035. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE:SRE traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $75.12. The stock had a trading volume of 446,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $78.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.86.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.77%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

