Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,380,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunoco

In related news, Director David K. Skidmore bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $78,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sunoco Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Sunoco stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.30. 107,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,084. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $41.95 and a 1 year high of $64.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average is $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.876 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 96.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUN shares. StockNews.com cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SUN

Sunoco Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.